Chad Michael Studio

Sparkling Rose label

Chad Michael Studio
Chad Michael Studio
  • Save
Sparkling Rose label nature ornate spirit packaging package design brown foil copper wine label
Download color palette

Sneak peek of new Sparkling Rose label design for Lightfoot & Wolfville wines of Nova Scotia. This was just approved 20 minutes ago so it's headed to print after a bit more finessing! (the label is turned on its side here)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Chad Michael Studio
Chad Michael Studio
Spirits, smoke, and specialty goods.

More by Chad Michael Studio

View profile
    • Like