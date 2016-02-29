🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sneak peek of new Sparkling Rose label design for Lightfoot & Wolfville wines of Nova Scotia. This was just approved 20 minutes ago so it's headed to print after a bit more finessing! (the label is turned on its side here)