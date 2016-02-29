Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)

Peak Story

Peak Story apple pencil ipad pro procreate childrens book book picture illustration peak story
This is a peek at Peak Story. Coming very soon to Kickstarter. You can get on the list to be notified when it's out at http://peakstory.net

The message of the book is simple: Absolutely nothing of value is achieved without hard work and persistence.

