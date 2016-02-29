Zac Jacobson

Hustle & Heart Icon Enamel Pins logo branding enamel pin enamel hustle heart heart hustle
I made some enamel pins that are now available online at Hustle & Heart Co. Check it out and pick one up.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
A graphic designer and illustrator based in Milwaukee, Wisc.

