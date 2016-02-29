Jared Pendergraft

Kontur Labs Redesign

Jared Pendergraft
Jared Pendergraft
  • Save
Kontur Labs Redesign forza whitney website kontur labs
Download color palette

Testing out some layouts for the Kontur Labs site redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jared Pendergraft
Jared Pendergraft

More by Jared Pendergraft

View profile
    • Like