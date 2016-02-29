Isometric illustration

Paul Spencer
I've been playing around lately with the isometric grid for an internal project which is still in development. There will be more on this soon and hopefully many more isometric people to go along with it.

Animating this is going to test my skills. I can't wait!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
