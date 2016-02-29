Miodrag Karalejić

Miodrag Karalejić
Miodrag Karalejić
Polyfish Logo triangle geometric fish logo flat minimal low poly lowpoly poly
Made this logo a few months ago. It still kinda is my favorite.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Miodrag Karalejić
Miodrag Karalejić

