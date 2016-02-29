Mike Bruner

AK

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
  • Save
AK design logo bruner mike monogram k a
Download color palette

Just playing with my late father's initials. He always went by AK. Bruner, so just thought I would take a little time to try and work those letters together.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like