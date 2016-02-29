Jared Pendergraft

Depot App Logo

Depot App Logo app depot
A fun logo that has a beefy personality. I nicknamed the tentacled thing “Octo”, it’s meant to allude to multiple file-systems being connected into a unified whole.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
