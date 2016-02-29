Jared Pendergraft

Depot App
An app UI I’m working on. Depot will help enterprise customers who have multiple cloud/server-based file systems be integrated into a single view—helping find any file, no matter where it’s stored.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
