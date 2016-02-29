Ash Lyons

Moving Shop!

Happy to announce I'm moving to Bend, OR in about two weeks! My bf recently accepted a job offer out there and I'm moving with him! So I'll be looking for designer jobs out there. If you know of any jobs/companies, please let me know!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
