Amadejo Gaspari

No, no, no! Bad robot!

Amadejo Gaspari
Amadejo Gaspari
Hire Me
  • Save
No, no, no! Bad robot! icon movie cartoon robot giant iron
Download color palette

Awesome robot, awesome movie :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Amadejo Gaspari
Amadejo Gaspari
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Amadejo Gaspari

View profile
    • Like