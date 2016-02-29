Lynn Cyr - UX & UI Designer

New UX / UI Portfolio site

Lynn Cyr - UX & UI Designer
Lynn Cyr - UX & UI Designer
  • Save
New UX / UI Portfolio site designer personal site ui ux designer portfolio
Download color palette

My newly redesigned portfolio site! Check it out at http://www.lynncyr.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Lynn Cyr - UX & UI Designer
Lynn Cyr - UX & UI Designer

More by Lynn Cyr - UX & UI Designer

View profile
    • Like