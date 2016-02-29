Matheus Bazzo

Kickspicker t. 1

Kickspicker t. 1 underline typography kicks classic logo
This is for a personal project that's I'm about to launch.
It's gonna be a service that curates the best about shoes, tendencies in sneakers, pros and cons, etc.

Wait for more!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
