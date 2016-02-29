Rosina Pissaco

App Animation

Rosina Pissaco
Rosina Pissaco
  • Save
App Animation invision mobile screen designer ca san francisco app design prototyping ui ux animation
Download color palette

You can press 'L' if you like my shot or follow me if you want to find my upcoming work easily.

Rosina Pissaco
Rosina Pissaco
UX/UI Designer based in Manchester

More by Rosina Pissaco

View profile
    • Like