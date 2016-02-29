Ray Mawst

Lettering Mural

Lettering Mural mural typography vines lettering
Designed this for my first large scale painted mural! Just transferred a graphite outline of it to the wall today. definitely going to try to finish painting it by this week, or weekend at latest!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
