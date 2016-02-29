Pablo Chico

Pacers logo redesign

Indiana Pacers Branding concept redesign.

I started playing with principle to animate things and try on one of my nba logos redesign project.

You can check it here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/28876851/NBA-Logos

I hope you like it.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
