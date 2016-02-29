Aaron Dickey

Okie Dirt Branding

Aaron Dickey
Aaron Dickey
  • Save
Okie Dirt Branding identity logo oklahoma local branding
Download color palette

Brand development for a small local business in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Okie Dirt has this unique process in which they stain white shirts with Oklahoma red dirt. Very neat process to witness!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Aaron Dickey
Aaron Dickey

More by Aaron Dickey

View profile
    • Like