Missional Wear (Badge) IV

Missional Wear (Badge) IV
Working on a new Branding and Badge options for the christian apparel company Missional Wear.

I tried to make the faces more recognizable and symmetrical and the typography more readable. What do you think about the new version? Is it better? Let me know! Thanks.

Rebound of
Missional Wear (Badge) III
By Peter Voth
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
