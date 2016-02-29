Elyes Ben M'rad

Ask Pam - iOS Project

Ask Pam - iOS Project app concierge travel montreal iphone ios ask pam
Ask Pam : On demand concierge service in your pocket ! The service is designed for business travallers that need a personal concierge !

I used mainly photoshop for this project ! Feedback is WELCOME :)

The app is live check their website : https://www.ask-pam.com/

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
