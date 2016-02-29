KathrinRoedl

Church nordic style_02 – Model 39/366

KathrinRoedl
KathrinRoedl
  • Save
Church nordic style_02 – Model 39/366 architecture low poly 3d cg modo modeling rendering illustration cgi 3d illustration church
Download color palette

Remodeled that Nordic Church from two posts ago. Now much more the style I am after. At least I think there is a style instead of a miniature version. What really helps is sketching sketching and sketching and then modeling.

KathrinRoedl
KathrinRoedl

More by KathrinRoedl

View profile
    • Like