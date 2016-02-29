Michael Jeter

Camp Asshole

After one epic night of celebration amongst the great redwoods, we woke to see that our car had a message written in lipstick on it. It said "camp asshole". We now only camp in very secluded lands as to not bother others, but we still proudly wear the name Camp Asshole.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
