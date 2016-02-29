Sam Nga Blum

La Louisianne Records & Studio

La Louisianne Records & Studio. 711 Stevenson Street, Lafayette, Louisiana.

Opened in the mid-1950's by Carol Rachou, La Louisianne Records & Studio has recorded hundreds of albums of Cajun, Swamp Pop, R&B, and Zydeco music as well as other genres of musicians from all over the world. The studio is still run today by Rachou's son, David.

