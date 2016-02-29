Alex Cristache

Alex Cristache
Alex Cristache
Personal Monogram (AC)
After a bit of trial and error - heck, A & C don't particularly create amazing ligatures - I came up with this concept for my personal monogram. It incorporates both my initials A(lex) C(ristache) and also hits at a Q which relates to my company name: QBKL.

Hope you guys like it (Hit "L" if you do). Feedback is also appreciated.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Alex Cristache
Alex Cristache

