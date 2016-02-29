Derek Walker

Oregon Cabin Adventure IV

Oregon Cabin Adventure IV handdrawn snowboarding aframe trees cabin illustration typography
Here's the fourth iteration of the graphic for our yearly cabin adventure.

This year marks the fourth year in a row that a group of good friends decided to spend a weekend together on Mt. Hood. Snowboarding, snowshoeing, drinking good beer and eating delicious food.

