Japheth Crawford

Made some germs today

Japheth Crawford
Japheth Crawford
  • Save
Made some germs today illustration styleframes germs aftereffects photoshop
Download color palette

Started working on some styleframes for an animation at Storyfarm

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Japheth Crawford
Japheth Crawford

More by Japheth Crawford

View profile
    • Like