Tom Benford

Tweet Animation

Tom Benford
Tom Benford
  • Save
Tweet Animation interface user design graphci feed dashboard redesign twitter simple flat animation ui
Download color palette

First time animating one of my designs - a little tricky, reckon i'll get better as I go along.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Tom Benford
Tom Benford
Freelance graphic designer

More by Tom Benford

View profile
    • Like