Jacksonville Jazz Fest

Jacksonville Jazz Fest saxophone jacksonville skyline music jazz river painting paint color type typography watercolor
I was honored to be selected as the Jacksonville Jazz Fest poster artist this year. If you're interested in purchasing a poster, go here: http://jacksonvillejazzfest.com/official-poster/

