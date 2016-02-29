Nick Gorski

Chicago Blackhawks 2015 illustration

Nick Gorski
Nick Gorski
  • Save
Chicago Blackhawks 2015 illustration stanley cup hawks nhl blackhawks hockey caricatures sports chicago illustrator illustration vector
Download color palette

Drew some key members of the 2015 Chicago Blackhawks to commemorate their Stanley Cup win. It was tough to try to capture each player's look — some are working better than others. See the full layout: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vf0euec9k410k2k/15-hawks-11-01.png?dl=0

Nick Gorski
Nick Gorski

More by Nick Gorski

View profile
    • Like