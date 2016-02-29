Jessica Resendiz

Daily UI Day 005 - App Icon

Jessica Resendiz
Jessica Resendiz
  • Save
Daily UI Day 005 - App Icon david lynch black lodge twin peaks app icon app icon daily ui
Download color palette

Slapped the black lodge symbol onto an app icon for funsies and because Twin Peaks is an amazing show

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jessica Resendiz
Jessica Resendiz

More by Jessica Resendiz

View profile
    • Like