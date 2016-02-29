Evident

Reservation system dashboard

Evident
Evident
Hire Us
  • Save
Reservation system dashboard guests management booking hotel material ux ui dashboard
Download color palette

We rolled out a new UI release for a pitch to one of our clients last week. Some last minute alterations but it'll be excited to share more of this when the project progress.

-
Twitter | Website

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Evident
Evident
Hire Us

More by Evident

View profile
    • Like