Nick Gorski

Enterprise Mobile Apps: Conceptual design detail

Nick Gorski
Nick Gorski
  • Save
Enterprise Mobile Apps: Conceptual design detail ui native mobile ios apps design app android
Download color palette

A detail from the conceptual design phase of the Enterprise mobile app project... See the full moodboard: https://www.dropbox.com/s/yj69smlgw5vu53l/01_Enterprise_moodboard.png?dl=0

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Nick Gorski
Nick Gorski

More by Nick Gorski

View profile
    • Like