Russ Poulter

Leeds v London

Russ Poulter
Russ Poulter
  • Save
Leeds v London london leeds property green web app side project purple ui layout design web web design
Download color palette

We made a little London v Leeds property price comparison app for a bit of fun at Flo Design. It is absolutely not a serious property searching tool but we enjoyed putting it together. I was pleased with how the design came out. You can have a play with the app here: http://leedsvlondon.com/

Russ Poulter
Russ Poulter

More by Russ Poulter

View profile
    • Like