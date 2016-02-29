Leeds v London

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We made a little London v Leeds property price comparison app for a bit of fun at Flo Design. It is absolutely not a serious property searching tool but we enjoyed putting it together. I was pleased with how the design came out. You can have a play with the app here: http://leedsvlondon.com/