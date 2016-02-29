Envision Strategy

WIP: C2C Logo

Envision Strategy
Envision Strategy
  • Save
WIP: C2C Logo purple character organization mentor mentorship business 2 c c2c
Download color palette

Meet a possible sidekick/mentor of C2C (a mentorship organization).

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Envision Strategy
Envision Strategy

More by Envision Strategy

View profile
    • Like