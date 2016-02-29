Meg Taylor
Notch Interactive

Manstand Entertainment Section

Meg Taylor
Notch Interactive
Meg Taylor for Notch Interactive
Hire Us
  • Save
Manstand Entertainment Section layout entertainment style branding notch ux ui magazine application web website
Download color palette

Entertainment section landing page.

Check out and follow more of our work on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Notch Interactive
Notch Interactive
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Notch Interactive

View profile
    • Like