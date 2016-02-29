IconShock & ByPeople

+120 FREE Elements Bootstrap 4 GUI Pack

IconShock & ByPeople
IconShock & ByPeople
  • Save
+120 FREE Elements Bootstrap 4 GUI Pack vector illustrator ai graphic design webdesign minimal gui ui pack ui freebie free
Download color palette

Hey, guys! We're bringing an incredibly complete Bootstrap 4 GUI pack, updated to the smallest detail, done in vector for full editability, it contains forms, buttons, images, drop-down, badges and panels among other elements. About 30% of the content is available for FREE.
Download it and enjoy
http://www.designshock.com/bootstrap-4-gui

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
IconShock & ByPeople
IconShock & ByPeople
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by IconShock & ByPeople

View profile
    • Like