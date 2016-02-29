Jared Bergeron

BOY pt DEUX :: WIP

Jared Bergeron
Jared Bergeron
  • Save
BOY pt DEUX :: WIP beziers display title type boy vector handlettering lettering
Download color palette

More exploration. Different direction. Diggin' how this is feeling

A6e27cecc413a8b7b962bf3d94e4e39e
Rebound of
Hustle Boy :: vectored
By Jared Bergeron
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jared Bergeron
Jared Bergeron

More by Jared Bergeron

View profile
    • Like