Matas Zaloga

Chart. Infographic

Matas Zaloga
Matas Zaloga
  • Save
Chart. Infographic stats webpage mock website outline linear infographic piechart hand cursor
Download color palette

Working on a Infographic project. That's one of a few illustrated graphs. Look forward to hear your feedback. Thanks, folks!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Matas Zaloga
Matas Zaloga

More by Matas Zaloga

View profile
    • Like