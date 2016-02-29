Lindsay Giuffrida

Wine Bottle Truck

wine bottle identity logo wine bottle delivery wheels truck movement illustration icon
Rejected logo icon I created for an online wine delivery start-up. I'll always have love in my heart for this one.

