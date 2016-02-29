🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dribbble it's been far too long.
Here's a little glimpse of some WIP branding for an iconic office building here in downtown Chicago. The building is located along the river and the floorplans are exactly symmetrical. I wanted to play with the idea of reflection and work/life balance.
As usual, your feedback and criticism is greatly appreciated.
Thanks peeps!