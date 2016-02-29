Brandon Murray

300 South

300 South logotype water reflection building riverside south 300
Here's a little glimpse of some WIP branding for an iconic office building here in downtown Chicago. The building is located along the river and the floorplans are exactly symmetrical. I wanted to play with the idea of reflection and work/life balance.

Los Angeles, CA

