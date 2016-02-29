Chris Ota

Fortune Cookie

Chris Ota
Chris Ota
  • Save
Fortune Cookie fortune cookie san francisco vector thingsaroundsf illustration
Download color palette

Fortune cookies originated in San Francisco, not China!

_

Part of a quick Illustration series called Things Around SF: https://dribbble.com/chrisota/projects/356546-Things-Around-SF

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Chris Ota
Chris Ota

More by Chris Ota

View profile
    • Like