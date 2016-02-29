Daniel Marino

Freedom and Unity

Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino
  • Save
Freedom and Unity usa vt vermont state motto state brown lettered hand lettered unity freedom
Download color palette

Trying to pick this project up again. Also, I've gone Adobe-free! This is my first hand lettered experience with Pixelmator. I'm not going to lie, I really wish I still had Photoshop for this type of stuff because it made certain aspects easier. I suppose I'll get used to Pixelmator eventually.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino

More by Daniel Marino

View profile
    • Like