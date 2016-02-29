Never miss out on the news that matters nearby

Anna Youngs

An updated map for the Bundle website.

The App was originally going to roll out city by city, but we've managed to exceed our expectations - allowing more of the UK to find news dependant on their location.

http://bundle.news/

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
