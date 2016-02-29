jamie oliver aspinall

Backtofuture3 Dribb

jamie oliver aspinall
jamie oliver aspinall
  • Save
Backtofuture3 Dribb
Download color palette

just re-work my illustrations from last year b for the coming exposition (grafik16)
should i take this illustration or is it crap?
don't know. perhaps i print it out and look later

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
jamie oliver aspinall
jamie oliver aspinall

More by jamie oliver aspinall

View profile
    • Like