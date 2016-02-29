Jake Mac

Localytics True Impact

Jake Mac
Jake Mac
  • Save
Localytics True Impact meteor marketing vector illustration feature
Download color palette

I made this simple meteor illustration for the announcement of a new feature that allows our customers to see the affect of their marketing campaigns on downstream events.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jake Mac
Jake Mac
Illustration and Design

More by Jake Mac

View profile
    • Like