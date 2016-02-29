Blake Ink

Angry Beard

Blake Ink
Blake Ink
  • Save
Angry Beard monday donald drumpf face angry illustration beard
Download color palette

Oddball illustration from a short series I'm working on. Nice beard, man.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Blake Ink
Blake Ink
Graphic designer. New Englander. YNWA.

More by Blake Ink

View profile
    • Like