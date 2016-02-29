⚡️Piotr Bartoszek⚡️

Automotive adverts app

⚡️Piotr Bartoszek⚡️
⚡️Piotr Bartoszek⚡️
  • Save
Automotive adverts app animation gif motion moto car app mobile ux ui
Download color palette

Concept design for automotive ads app. Screen presents drawer animation.
More details here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30262739/Automotive-adverts-app

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
⚡️Piotr Bartoszek⚡️
⚡️Piotr Bartoszek⚡️

More by ⚡️Piotr Bartoszek⚡️

View profile
    • Like