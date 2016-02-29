🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the current version of a logo/rebrand project at school. I chose to redesign the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. The idea is to create a beautiful hybrid between the old design and a much more abstract/modern approach. It's hard to all out change their symbol since it is so widely used and known already.