National Park Service

National Park Service symbol logo brown green map topographic arrowhead nps
This is the current version of a logo/rebrand project at school. I chose to redesign the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. The idea is to create a beautiful hybrid between the old design and a much more abstract/modern approach. It's hard to all out change their symbol since it is so widely used and known already.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Passionate design & illustration merging music, nature & art
