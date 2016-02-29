Justin Floyd
HQ

Newsroom / Research Portal

Justin Floyd
HQ
Justin Floyd for HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Newsroom / Research Portal web web app ux ui news research dashboard
Download color palette

The client wanted a place where users could browse all of their content, filter through content types as well as topics.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
HQ
HQ
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by HQ

View profile
    • Like