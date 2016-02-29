Nylas N1 - Filetype icons

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Nylas N1 users get quite a few attachments, so here's the small set of icons that we use to show the type of attachment in the app now. This will be expanded to more filetypes in the future.
Key in designing small icons like this is keeping them recognizable so you can scan what attachments are in an email!
I don't think drawing small icons like these will ever get old. :)