Nylas N1 - Filetype icons

Nylas N1 - Filetype icons mini icon zip ics pdf ppt xls doc icons files filetype
Nylas N1 users get quite a few attachments, so here's the small set of icons that we use to show the type of attachment in the app now. This will be expanded to more filetypes in the future.

Key in designing small icons like this is keeping them recognizable so you can scan what attachments are in an email!

I don't think drawing small icons like these will ever get old. :)

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
