Summer Design Intern Wanted

Smith & Diction is looking for a Summer intern. If that's something you or your friend would be interested in please send an email over to hello@smith-diction.com. The internship will mainly be focused on branding & identity, so it will help if your portfolio has some of that going. Pass this along.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
